Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 266 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.0% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 13,824.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319,852 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 317,555 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.10. The stock had a trading volume of 80,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,555,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.12. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

