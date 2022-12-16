Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,643. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

