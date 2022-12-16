Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.5% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 45.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,810,000 after buying an additional 604,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.67.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.01. 54,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $239.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

