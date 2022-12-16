KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the November 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

KnowBe4 Price Performance

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 247.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.36. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KNBE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Insider Activity at KnowBe4

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KnowBe4

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $322,256.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $291,283.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $322,256.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $291,283.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,515.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 529,409 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,522 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in KnowBe4 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in KnowBe4 by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,642,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,821,000 after acquiring an additional 351,463 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in KnowBe4 by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

