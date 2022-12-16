Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC cut its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kohl’s by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,005,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,037,000 after buying an additional 734,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kohl’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,782,000 after buying an additional 305,766 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,401,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Kohl’s by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,978,000 after buying an additional 360,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,920,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

