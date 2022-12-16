Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Up 31.7% in November

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 511.0 days.

Konecranes Stock Performance

Shares of KNCRF stock remained flat at $22.10 on Friday. Konecranes has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05.

Get Konecranes alerts:

About Konecranes

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.