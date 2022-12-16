Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Up 31.7% in November

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 511.0 days.
Konecranes Stock Performance
Shares of KNCRF stock remained flat at $22.10 on Friday. Konecranes has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05.
About Konecranes
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Konecranes (KNCRF)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.