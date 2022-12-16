KonPay Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $105.92 Million (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. KonPay has a market cap of $105.92 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KonPay token can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $898.24 or 0.05293213 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00489634 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,923.08 or 0.29011060 BTC.

KonPay Profile

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

