Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Short Interest Down 19.2% in November

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 331,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair downgraded Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $48.92. 13,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,356. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

