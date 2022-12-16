Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

KRKNF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.44. 109,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Kraken Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.46.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.