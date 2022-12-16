Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, December 9th.
Kraken Robotics Price Performance
KRKNF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.44. 109,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Kraken Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.46.
About Kraken Robotics
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
See Also
