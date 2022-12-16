Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 17,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 256,296 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRO. TheStreet cut Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $459.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.15 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 7.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $4,204,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $2,813,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 167,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 129,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $1,190,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.