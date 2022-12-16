K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

KPLUY stock remained flat at $9.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($24.21) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($40.00) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($16.84) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.26.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Featured Stories

