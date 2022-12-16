K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.72

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and traded as low as $9.96. K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 2,473 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($24.21) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($16.84) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($40.00) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.26.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.