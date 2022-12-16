KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Tops $6.56 on Exchanges

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 1% against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $645.08 million and approximately $830,891.32 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for $6.56 or 0.00038533 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

