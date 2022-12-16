Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KURA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $849.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 80.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 71.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.