Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Short Interest Update

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,360,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the November 15th total of 12,180,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.
In other news, insider Elly Keinan bought 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $218,722.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 651,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 152,800 shares of company stock worth $1,456,442 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,696,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,433,000 after buying an additional 1,288,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920,997 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 82.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in Kyndryl by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 5,373,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,000 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 51.01% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Analysts expect that Kyndryl will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
