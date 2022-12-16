Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Reduced by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after buying an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after buying an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after buying an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,128,000 after buying an additional 47,502 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,403. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

