Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays lowered their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $490.32.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $446.06 on Monday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $419.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 47.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Lam Research by 4.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

