Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) PT Raised to C$34.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

LRCDF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

LRCDF stock opened at $24.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.20. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

