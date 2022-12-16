Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 580 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE cut its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 896,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 233,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 63.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after acquiring an additional 67,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 105,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Nestlé Stock Down 3.5 %

Nestlé Company Profile

Shares of NSRGY traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.93. The company had a trading volume of 340,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,864. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.89. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $102.78 and a 1-year high of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

