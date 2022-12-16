Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.18

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and traded as high as $16.15. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 9,540 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 285 ($3.50) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.66) to GBX 295 ($3.62) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

Legal & General Group Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

