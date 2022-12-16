Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) CFO Sells $170,522.51 in Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $105.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.84. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Leidos by 329.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.