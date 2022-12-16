Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

NYSE:LEN opened at $94.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after purchasing an additional 632,255 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,616,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Lennar by 117.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 561,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,633,000 after buying an additional 303,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

