Leonard M. Greenstein Sells 5,000 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,390.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 692,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $398.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $23,837,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,334,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 822,110 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,281,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 279,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.