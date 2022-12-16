Leonard M. Greenstein Sells 5,000 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,390.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 692,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $398.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $23,837,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,334,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 822,110 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,281,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 279,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
