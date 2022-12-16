LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Update

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 659,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LexinFintech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 318,874 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,229,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

LexinFintech stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $319.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

