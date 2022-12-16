Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,774,400 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the November 15th total of 1,245,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,218.0 days.
Li Ning Price Performance
LNNGF stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $11.00.
About Li Ning
