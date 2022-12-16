Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,774,400 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the November 15th total of 1,245,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,218.0 days.

Li Ning Price Performance

LNNGF stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

