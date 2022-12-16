Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDP opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $29.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

