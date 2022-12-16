Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 920,200 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 820,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 463,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dustin Henderson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,444.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $73,085 over the last quarter. 8.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,712,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,702,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,503,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 1.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Liberty TripAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.49.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Further Reading

