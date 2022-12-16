Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $4.05 billion and $11.20 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,162.30 or 0.07003425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $904.55 or 0.05398351 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00479150 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,757.02 or 0.28389864 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,807,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

