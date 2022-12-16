Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,383,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,895,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $133,600.00.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $33.49 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LWAY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lifeway Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.