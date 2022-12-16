LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a market cap of $30.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.69. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.87.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
