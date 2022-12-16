Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Short Interest Update

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 7,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lilium
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lilium by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lilium by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Lilium by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 354,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 123,620 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Lilium by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 1,531,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lilium from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut Lilium from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
Lilium Stock Performance
Lilium Company Profile
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
