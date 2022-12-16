Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric makes up about 3.3% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 14.6% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 522.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LECO stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,405. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,525.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,261 shares of company stock worth $4,878,397. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading

