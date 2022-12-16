Linear (LINA) Price Hits $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

Linear (LINA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. Linear has a total market cap of $59.14 million and $2.07 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Linear has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $890.91 or 0.05277470 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00493159 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,932.68 or 0.29219667 BTC.

About Linear

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

