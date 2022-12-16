Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the November 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Lion Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Lion Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 515,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,302. Lion Group has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 71,954 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lion Group by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 58,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

