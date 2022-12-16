LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,282,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 559,307 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 642,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 91,720 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

