Liquity USD (LUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $186.82 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00006013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $186.82 million and $1.55 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 182,589,551 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

