Litecoin Cash Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $111.66 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 772,466,825 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 772,448,324.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00237336 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $127.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

