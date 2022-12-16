LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Up 10.9% in November

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LKQ Trading Down 0.5 %

LKQ stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,348. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. LKQ has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $2,369,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LKQ by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 491,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.