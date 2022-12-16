Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Down 18.9% in November

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,791,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281,593 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,365,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530,240 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,095,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,532,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930,905 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. 7,035,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,787,623. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

