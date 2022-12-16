Loopring Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Loopring has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $303.84 million and approximately $21.51 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001356 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

