Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.31 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $208.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.70. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $260.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

