Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Lowered by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.90. The company had a trading volume of 31,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,850. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.92.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.