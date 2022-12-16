Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.75 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LVLU has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.65 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a return on equity of 233.98% and a net margin of 0.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 80.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 39.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.