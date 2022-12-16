LVZ Inc. Has $460,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Visa by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 2.5 %

Visa stock opened at $207.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.25. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.