Lynn A. Peterson Sells 7,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $448,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,287,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PDC Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ PDCE traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.08. 20,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,478. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.13. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

