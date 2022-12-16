Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mace Security International Trading Down 7.3 %
Shares of MACE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,158. Mace Security International has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.
About Mace Security International
