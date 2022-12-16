Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mace Security International Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of MACE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,158. Mace Security International has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

