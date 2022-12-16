MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $438,518.30 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $438,518.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,989.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.53. The company had a trading volume of 686,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,110. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.98. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $80.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

