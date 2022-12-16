Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in November

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of MALJF remained flat at $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. Magellan Aerospace has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $8.02.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.