Mammoth Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Mammoth token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a market cap of $29.99 million and approximately $15,399.84 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00014870 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00040042 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005963 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020467 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00228921 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00488324 USD and is up 14.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,054.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.