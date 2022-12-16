Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Shares Down 37.5%

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Rating) fell 37.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 167,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 57,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

